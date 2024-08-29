ECI issues notification for 2nd phase of Assembly polls in J&K

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, issued a notification for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

With the issuance of the notification by the poll panel the filing of nominations has started.

Polling for the second phase of elections will be held in 26 Assembly constituencies including Kangan, Lal Chowk, Budgam, Reasi, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar in the Union Territory.

According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations is 5th September while the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place the next day on 6th September. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is 9th September and the polling will be held on 25th September.

The voting for the Jammu & Kashmir elections will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.