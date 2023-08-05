Echoes of global harmony from Ramakrishna Mission

At an international seminar held in New Delhi to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Ramakrishna Mission, Dr. Karan Singh, former Union minister, emphasised the relevance of the mission in the wake of today’s global challenges.

Dr. Karan Singh, who was chief guest for the event, expressed his admiration for the Mission’s steadfastness and dedication to its principles.

Dwelling on the current global challenges, citing the ongoing conflicts and violence in different parts of the world, from Manipur and Haryana in India to Ukraine and Russia, Sudan, and Niger, he pointed out that the world is grappling with strife despite advances in technology and knowledge.

Dr. Singh’s call for peace and harmony resonated with the audience when he said, “Hinduism is a tolerant religion with multiple forms of the one divine. It is very important to respect each other’s faith and accept each other in our different beliefs.”

Echoing Dr. Singh’s sentiments, Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, emphasised the need to follow the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna, Holy Mother Sri Sarada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda on the path to global peace and harmony during these turbulent times of transition.

The seminar’s attendees represented a diverse group of scholars and dignitaries, including Swami Sarvalokananda, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi; Swami Shantatmananda, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Institute of Values, Gurugram; Dr. Kazi Nurul Islam, Founding Chair of the Department of World Religions and Culture at Dhaka University, Bangladesh; Swami Satyamayananda, Head of Vedanta Society, Seattle (USA); and Dr. Liliana Malkova from Ramakrishna Mission Society Vedanta Centre, Moscow (Russia).

As the Ramakrishna Mission celebrates its 125th anniversary, it reiterates its commitment to strive for a better world, guided by its spiritual heritage. The New Delhi Centre plans to continue the commemoration with a Youth Conference and a National Level Seminar scheduled for September and October 2023, respectively.

Distinguished speakers and dignitaries addressed the audience at the event organised to commemorate the foundation day of the renowned spiritual and philanthropic organisation founded by Swami Vivekananda on May 1, 1897.

The Ramakrishna Mission, guided by its founding principle of “Service to man is service to God” operates as a global entity committed to humanitarian efforts without discrimination. With 270 branches across India and overseas, the Mission engages in diverse fields, including education, healthcare, disaster management, rural development, poverty alleviation, and self-employment.

The Ramakrishna Mission ‘s dedication to serving humanity is rooted in the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda, which advocate peace, harmony, and acceptance of all religions.