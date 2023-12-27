Ex-Japan PM Yukio Hatoyama commends global efforts for world peace at historic Hyderabad assembly

In a historic and visionary message addressed to Dr Tony Nader, esteemed Chairman of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace, Dr Yukio Hatoyama, former Prime Minister of Japan (2009-2010), enthusiastically commended the upcoming 10,000 for World Peace Assembly at the serene Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad.

This unprecedented assembly, drawing participation from world leaders, dignitaries, and esteemed guests, is dedicated to advancing global harmony through the transformative practices of transcendental meditation and TM-Sidhi programmes.

Hatoyama, known for his advocacy of ‘fraternity’ – fostering friendship and love among nations for the greater good – expressed profound admiration for the accomplishments of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

He specifically highlighted the verifiable impact of transcendental meditation and TM-Sidhi programmes as substantiated by robust scientific research.

In his address, Hatoyama emphasised the pivotal role of a global community comprising a minimum of 9,000 individuals actively engaging in these transformative practices. Under the dynamic leadership of Tony Nader, this assembly will be turning this vision into reality, offering a beacon of hope for a more peaceful world.

Drawing from his extensive experience as Japan’s former Prime Minister, Hatoyama passionately proposed that governments across the globe thoroughly examine the compelling scientific data presented at this assembly.

He underscored the urgent need for collective support in establishing permanent groups worldwide dedicated to the ideals of fraternity, peace and prosperity.

In a heartfelt conclusion, Hatoyama extended warm congratulations to all assembly participants, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to a noble goal that humanity has aspired to achieve for countless generations.

The 10,000 for World Peace Assembly is an unprecedented convergence of global leaders committed to cultivating harmony and peace through the profound practices of meditation and scientifically proven methodologies.