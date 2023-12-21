Ramakrishna Mission spent ` 1,171 crore in 2022-23

Ramakrishna Mission spent Rs 1,171 crore in 2022-23 on service. The 114th annual general meeting of Ramakrishna Mission was held at Belur Math on 17 December. RMK spent Rs 594.53 crore on providing education through its schools and colleges.

Another Rs 412.08 crore on providing medical services through its hospitals, dispensaries and medical units were spent. It may be mentioned that Swami Vivekananda had given maximum stress on providing education and health services. He insisted on setting up centres to spread man making and character building education.

The RKM spent Rs 101.54 crore on rural development. Throughout the country RKM is carrying out rural development. It spent Rs 27.58 crore to publish RamakrishnaVivekananda Vedanta literature. During the 2022-23 financial year, Chicago Centre set up the Home of Harmony. It is a centre where people from different religions and faiths can come and interact.

There is accommodation for the aspirants where they can stay and practice meditation. Two Sunday schools, set up by the Mission in Sri Lanka at Colombo and Batticaloa, got the Best Sunday Religious School Awards from the department of Hindu religions and cultural affairs, government of Sri Lanka.

The Ramakrishna Mission and Math through their 96 centres and sub-centres in 24 countries outside India rendered various service activities. Swami Suvirananda, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission presented the “Report of the Governing Body of the Ramakrishna Mission on the working of the association during FY 2022-23.”