EC issues notification for 4th phase of Lok Sabha polls in UP

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notification for the fourth phase of the general election in Uttar Pradesh for 13 seats, which will go to polls on May 13.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the notification was issued for the polls to 13 Lok Sabha constituencies as well as Dadraul assembly by-election.

He said Shahjahopur (SC), Kheeri, Dhaurhara, Sitapur, Hardoi (SC), Mishrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich (SC) will face the ballot in the fourth phase. The Dadraul assembly sub-constituency falls in Shahjahanpur district.

Out of these 13 seats, eight are of general category and five of Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Rinwa said as per the election schedule, the last date for filing nominations of the fourth phase is April 25. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 26. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29.

He said there are 2.46 crore voters in this phase, of which 1.31 crore are male voters and 1.15 crore female voters. There are a total of 16,334 polling stations and 26,588 polling booths in these constituencies, and 3.72 lakh voters in Dadraul assembly constituency, of which 1.99 lakh are male voters and 1.72 lakh female voters.

The poll officer said elaborate security arrangements have been made during the nomination. Videography of the entire nomination process is also being done. All district election officers, sub-district election officers and police officers deployed for security have also been instructed to exercise special caution.

The Chief Electoral Officer said general category candidates will have to deposit Rs 25,000 and SC/ST candidates Rs 12,500 for the polls.

“For the assembly by-election, general category candidates will have to deposit Rs 10,000 and SC/ST candidates Rs 5,000. Candidates of national/state parties will require one elector from the constituency as proposer and registered unrecognized political parties and independent candidates 10 proposers.

“The maximum limit of expenditure for each candidate in the Lok Sabha constituency is Rs 95 lakh, and the maximum limit of expenditure for each candidate in the assembly sub-constituency is Rs 40 lakh,” he added.