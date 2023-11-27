EC bars Telangana govt from all disbursements under ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme after Congress objection

The Election Commission has asked the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana to stop all disbursements under the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme and informed the state election commissioner about its decision to withdraw the permission granted earlier.

“There shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms,” the EC said.

The decision was taken after Congress party objected Rabi disbursements under the scheme. The EC had earlier given its conditional nod to the Telangana govt to disburse Rabi crop installment.

The KCR govt was asked not to publicise the disbursements. However, a Telangana minister violated the poll panel’s guidelines and announced that the Rabi installment will be credited to people’s Bank account on Monday before the breakfast.

Earlier, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy had called for a protest against KCR govt after EC’s decision to allow the direct benefit transfer less than a week before the voting.

“Why is Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, and minority Bandhu facing obstruction to be disbursed, if it can be disbursed in the case of Rythu Bandhu? In protest against this, we called for burning effigies of KCR in all Mandal centres tomorrow,” he told news agency ANI.

Reddy said that the KCR government is paying only Rs 10,000 whereas the Congress will pay Rs 15,000 if elected to power.

“Under the Rythu Bandhu KCR Government is paying Rs 10,000 whereas Rs 15,000 will be paid if Congress comes next month. BJP and BRS have conspired to harm the farmers. Anyway rest of the money will be paid to the farmers when the Congress comes under Rythu Bharosa,” he added.

Elections to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly will be held on November 30. The Congress and the BRS are fighting a neck and neck battle with the BJP also putting up a tough challenge in the south Indian state. Results will be declared on December 3.