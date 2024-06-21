ECI orders summary revision of electoral rolls in J&K

Paving the way for the Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a special summary revision of electoral rolls in the Union Territory (UT).

The revision of electoral rolls aims at the registration of a maximum number of eligible first-time voters of 18 years and above.

The revision will commence on 25 July and conclude on 20 August.

A communiqué from the ECI to the chief electoral officer of J&K outlined that the revision is in accordance with Section 21(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which mandates the update of electoral rolls before each general election to the Legislative Assembly.

Similar directives have been issued to the chief electoral officers of Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand where elections are due later this year.

It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court has ordered the ECI to hold Assembly elections in J&K by 30 September.

During a public meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Assembly elections would be held soon and the people would be able to elect their representatives with their vote.