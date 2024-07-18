Shiv Sena (UBT) can accept voluntary contributions from the public: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, authorised the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to accept voluntary contributions from the public.

The poll panel gave the approval after the Shiv Sena (UBT) wrote a letter to it on 10th July urging it to issue a communication/certificate for the purpose of being able to accept voluntary contributions from the public under Section 29 B of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Notably, Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held later this year.

“The ECI hereby authorizes, on an interim basis, ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company’,” read the letter issued to the president of the president of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The poll panel said this authorisation is incumbent upon the Shiv Sena (UBT) to be in compliance with the conditions stated in Section 29 B and Section 29 C of the Representation of People Act, l95l which govern the contribution to all political parties.

The ECI said the party is required to submit to it a report of contribution received in excess of Rs 20,000 in a financial year.