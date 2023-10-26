EC bans Centre’s yatra with govt officials as ‘Rath Prabharis’ in 5 poll-bound states

The Election Commission has asked the Narendra Modi-led central government no to hold its proposed nation-wide ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ to highlight its “achievements” in five poll-bound states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. The commission also directed the government not to appoint officials as “district rath prabharis” in poll bound states.

In a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the EC highlighted that it has announced elections in five states and directed the government not to hold the yatra in constituencies where Model Code of Conduct is in force up till 5th December, 2023.

Besides the five poll bound states, Model Code of Conduct is in place in Nagaland’s Tapi constituency, where a by-election is scheduled later this year.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that a letter has been circulated to the ministries for the nomination of senior officers as ‘District Rath Praharis’ as special officers for the proposed ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ starting from 20th November, 2023,” the Commission said.

“Commission has directed that the aforesaid activities should not be taken in the constituencies where Model Code of Conduct is in force up till 5th December, 2023,” it added.

Earlier, the Centre had announced the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp’ yatra, a mega nation-wide outreach program. The yatra is scheduled to be launched on November 15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Birsa Munda Jayanti.

The government asked ministries to appoint senior officials as “district rath prabharis”, a move objected by the Opposition Congress.

Calling the move “a gross misuse of government machinery”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge registered a complaint with the Election Commission seeking a ban on the yatra. Kharge also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same.

“It is a clear violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which directs that no government servant shall take part in any political activity,” the Congress chief wrote.

“The fact that only achievements of the last 9 years are being considered, gives away the fact that this is a transparently political order in the run-up to the five-state elections and the general elections of 2024,” Kharge wrote in a letter.

The government, however, had already clarified that it has no plans to start the yatra in five poll-bound states where Model Code of Conduct is in place.