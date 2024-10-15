EAM Jaishankar in Pakistan today to attend 23rd SCO Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Tuesday to participate in the 23rd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), commencing in the evening in Islamabad.

This would be the first visit of an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in the past eight years.

Upon landing in Pakistan, Dr Jaishankar is scheduled to attend a welcome dinner hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will preside over the summit as the current Chair of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG).

Amid security concerns, Pakistan has made elaborate security arrangements for the summit and key routes and businesses in Islamabad and nearby Rawalpindi have been closed.

According to the Summit’s programme, Dr Jaishankar and participants from other member countries are expected to arrive at the Jinnah Convention Centre on Wednesday morning, where they will be welcomed by Pakistani PM Sharif.

After their arrival, a group photography session will be held. This will be followed by opening remarks by PM Shehbaz Sharif post which representatives from other countries, including Dr Jaishankar will make their statements.

Later in the day, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming will address a joint press briefing. The day will be concluded with a luncheon hosted by the PM.

Notably, Dr Jaishankar has already made it clear he will not hold any bilateral talks during the visit. He will return to India on Wednesday evening.