Jaishankar arrives in Brisbane to take forward India-Australia ‘Dosti’

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reached Brisbane this afternoon as part of his six-day two-nation tour of Australia and Singapore.

He was received at the airport by Indian High Commissioner to Australia Gopal Baglay and other senior officials.

”Namaste Australia! Landed in Brisbane today. Look forward to productive engagements over the next few days to take forward the ndia-Australia Dosti,” Dr Jaishankar wrote on X.

During the visit, the minister will inaugurate India’s 4th consulate in Australia in Brisbane. He will also co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra. He will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under to be held in the Australian Parliament House. He is also scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business community, media and think tanks.

On the second leg of the visit, Dr Jaishankar will travel to Singapore for an official visit on 8th of this month, during which he will address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks.

He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship.