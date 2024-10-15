India condemns Pakistan’s comments on J-K, Ladakh ahead of Jaishankar’s visit

Ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Pakistan for the 23rd SCO Summit, India has condemned Pakistan’s “unsubstantiated allegations” regarding the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Counsellor Eldos Mathew Punnoose, exercising India’s right of reply against Pakistan at the Joint General Debate on decolonization at the United Nations, on Monday said, “Unsubstantiated allegations by Pakistan largely pertain to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. India would like to reiterate that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, were and will be an integral and inalienable part of India. Clearly, Pakistan does not merit a response on the internal affairs of India.

“At this juncture, we also advise Pakistan to stop the grave and ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL). The world is witness to the divisive activities that Pakistan tries to undertake day in and day out. India would like to stress that our foundations are built on the enduring pillar of democratic values, unlike Pakistan’s,” he noted.

Pakistan, the official said, is only familiar with sham elections, incarceration of opposition leaders, and suppression of political voices.

The stinging remarks from Punnoose came a day ahead of Jaishankar’s visit to Pakistan to attend the 23rd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This is the first visit by India’s foreign minister in the last eight years.

The minister, however, will not hold any bilateral discussions with Pakistan during the visit.