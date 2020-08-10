A man last night rammed his car into the patrol vehicle of the Delhi Police killing one head constable and another was injured near a college in north Delhi.

The accused, a young man pursuing his undergraduate studies in Singapore, was in an inebriated condition at the time of driving the vehicle.

“One police personnel lost his life and another sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into their patrol vehicle near Khalsa College late last night. The driver of the vehicle was in an inebriated state. Case registered,” North Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj was quoted by NDTV as saying.

As per the reports, the accident took place around 2 am when a speeding Honda City crashed into a Prakhar patrol vehicle.

In the accident, the Delhi Police Head Constable Wazir Singh was trapped in the police car, which was rammed on the passenger side.

The driver, Amit, managed to get out of the vehicle and rush the 50-year-old cop to a hospital with help from passersby.

However, Wazir Singh was declared dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The police have tracked the accused and identified him as Tushar.

As per the police, he was drunk at the time of the accident and speeding. Tushar has been arrested and a case filed against him.