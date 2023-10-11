Drug peddler held with Rs 4.94 crore cash, ammunition in Punjab

The Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday apprehended a suspected drug smuggler in Ludhiana and seized cash worth Rs 4.94 crore from his possession.

The accused Manjit Singh (24) was wanted in a 30 kg cocaine recovery case, police said.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said Manjit was staying at Mullanpur Dakha araea in Ludhiana for the last six months. He said a .32 bore revolver, 38 fake vehicle number plates of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, 44 grams gold, 385 grams silver, a currency counting machine and a weighing machine were also recovered from the accused’s possession.

This comes days after the arrest of two Punjab-based drug smugglers, identified as Hunny Basra of Palahi Gate Phagwara and Sarabjit Singh of village Ballan in Kartarpur, from Jammu on October 1.

Yadav said Manjit used to transport the drug consignment from Jalandhar to other places and that the latter’s father Satnam Singh is also a proclaimed offender in a drug case.