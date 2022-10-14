Follow Us:
  Drug peddler held by Anti Narcotics Squad, 21.185 Kgs of ganja seized

Drug peddler held by Anti Narcotics Squad, 21.185 Kgs of ganja seized

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 14, 2022 11:12 pm

Drug peddler held by Anti Narcotics Squad, 21.185 Kgs of ganja seized (representational image)

Delhi police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler recovering  21.185 kgs of ganja from her possession.

 

An Anti Narcotics Squad team under Southeast District, received secret information about the lady coming to Bhoomiheen Camp, Govindpuri to sell psychotropic substances to an unknown person. Acting on the tip, police spotted the lady at that place who was carrying two white plastic bags.

 

On checking those bags, Police found ganja weighing about 21.185 kgs. On investigation, she was identified as Saraswati (45), a resident of Govindpuri. Accordingly, a case under the NDPS Act was registered.

 

On sustained interrogation, accused Saraswati disclosed that she used to supply ganja in small packets to unknown persons in various parts of Delhi. She came to Bhoomiheen camp to supply ganja to an unknown person but was held by the police.

 

Further Investigation is underway.

