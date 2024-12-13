Dream of divine, grand and digital Mahakumbh is coming true with PM Modi’s inspiration: Yogi

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said exactly one month later, the world’s largest cultural, religious and spiritual event, the cultural heritage of humanity and the great festival of Sanatan, Mahakumbh-2025 is going to commence.

The CM expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for inaugurating 167 projects worth Rs 5,500 crore .

He said that the arrival of Prime Minister Modi was important from the point of view of the prayer rituals at the Triveni of Ganga-Yamuna and Saraswati as well as the Mahakumbh-2025 to be organized in Prayagraj.

CM ADityanath said ”Kumbh 2019 was successfully organized with the inspiration of Prime Minister Modi and now we all are grateful to him for the guidance we are getting for the successful organization of Maha Kumbh-2025.”

Praising the vision of Prime Minister Modi, he expressed gratitude for the efforts made under his leadership and for protecting the interests of Sanatan Dharma followers as well as fulfilling the high standards set for Kumbh.

He said for the first time in Prayagraj Kumbh of 2019, on the inspiration, guidance and orders of Prime Minister Modi, devotees had darshan of Akshaya Vat after hundreds of years.

He said that the corridor of the Bade Hanuman temple to which Mother Ganga comes every year to anoint Bade Hanuman ji is also going to be inaugurated today by PM.

The grand form of Saraswati Well will now be visible to everyone through its inauguration in the form of Saraswati Corridor and will be accessible to all. When Lord Ram left for exile, he first extended his hand of friendship to Nishadraj in Shringverpur. CM Yogi said, with the inspiration of the Prime Minister, the 56 feet high statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj is also going to be unveiled by Prime Minister Modi.

According to CM Yogi, Prayagraj city, surrounding districts and Mahakumbhnagar, which is being realized as the world’s largest temporary city, is also a reflection of PM Modi’s inspiration.