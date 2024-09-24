Dreaded criminal from Bihar killed in encounter with UP STF in Ghazipur

A dreaded criminal from Bihar was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh STF in the Dildarnagar area here late Monday night.

Mohamnad Zahid alias Sonu, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was wanted in a case of murder of two RPF constables last month.

This was the second encounter by the STF in a day on Monday after its sleuths gunned down one, Anuj Pratap Singh, involved in the jeweler robbery case in Sultanpur, in Unnao in the morning.

ADG ( STF) Amitabh Yash confirmed on Tuesday that Mohammad Zahid, a resident of Mansoor Gali, Pedhima Bazar, Phulwarisharif area of Patna, Bihar, was wanted in the murder case of two RPF constables.

On the night of August 19 last, two RPF constables Javed Khan, and Pramod Kumar were trying to stop liquor smuggling in the Barmer-Guwahati Express train near the Kachuman railway station in the Ghazipur district when the miscreants of the inter-state liquor smuggling gang threw them out the moving train after brutally beating them. Consequently, both the constables died.

The name of Sonu came to light after the arrest of six miscreants in this case. Several cases are registered against him on charges of kidnapping, assault, and liquor smuggling.