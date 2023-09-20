Dravidian movement launched with vision to create society founded on social justice: TN CM Stalin

While the dust is yet to settle on the Sanatan storm kicked up by his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the Dravidian movement in the state was launched with the vision of a society founded on social justice and egalitarian principles.

Addressing the second conference of the All India Federation for Social Justice, CM Stalin said the ruling DMK was actively working to promote social justice, secular politics, socialism, equality and federalism which are the building blocks of a strong and equitable India.

“Social justice, secular politics, socialism, equality, state autonomy and federalism are the building blocks of a strong and equitable India. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is actively working to promote these ideals at the national level, with a significant emphasis on the All India Federation for Social Justice, which is a vital initiative in this regard,” Stalin said at the event.

Dwelling at length on the Dravidian movement, which became wildly popular in Tamil Nadu between the 1930s and 1950s, CM Stalin said, “Social justice is at the core of our movement. It is the very reason why our party was founded and what it exists for. The Dravidian movement was launched with the vision of a society founded on social justice and egalitarian principles.”

“In 1916, the South Indian Liberal Foundation, also known as the Justice Party, was established to champion the cause of social justice. During the Justice Party’s rule in Madras province in 1922, Chief Minister Panagal Raja issued the Communal G.O., which continues to influence the state to this day. Tamil Nadu also inspired other states in India to follow suit,” the CM added.

Protests against this progressive step in Tamil Nadu led to the first amendment of the Constitution, the CM noted.

“Article 15(4) of the Constitution states that the state is permitted to make any special provision for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes,” Stalin said.

“This amendment was prompted by the happenings in Madras, as was stated by Prime Minister Nehru in Parliament. The constitutional definition of social justice revolves around the term ‘socially and educationally backward’,” the CM added.

Addressing a seminar in Chennai earlier, Udhayanidhi, a minister in the DMK government, equated Sanatan Dharma with “mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona”, adding it should be “eradicated” and not merely opposed.

The rant drew howls of protest from the BJP, which demanded that the DMK leader take back his remarks and issue a public apology.