Dr Mandaviya announces ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for heightened youth participation in shaping India’s future, the Centre on Monday announced a transformative reimagining of the National Youth Festival-2025 (NYF-2025). Called ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue,’ this dynamic platform will empower young Indians to contribute their ideas and perspectives towards fulfilling the vision of Viksit Bharat.

At a press conference here today, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, while outlining the key objectives of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, said, “The festival aims to identify and nurture young talent, providing them a platform to share their ideas for Viksit Bharat. A major highlight for the youth will be the opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister and present their ideas for India’s future, thereby enhancing youth engagement in politics and civic life.”

He highlighted the core objectives of this year’s Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, stating that this year’s festival has been thoughtfully structured around two major goals. First, to bring new youth leaders in politics, responding to the PM’s call during his Independence Day address to engage 1 lakh youth with non-political background in these spheres. The Festival is designed to identify and nurture young talent with leadership potential, providing them a platform to share their ideas and vision for a Viksit Bharat directly before the PM.

Second, to ensure the meaningful contribution of youth towards a Viksit Bharat through a transparent and democratic, merit-based selection system. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to empowering the next generation to drive India’s progress and development.

Dr Mandaviya urged all eligible youth to participate in this landmark dialogue, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to harnessing the potential of its Yuva Shakti for building a Viksit Bharat.Various theme-based State-level teams will compete at the National Youth Festival on 11th – 12th January 2025, and the winning teams will present their vision and ideas for Viksit Bharat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025 will convene a vibrant assembly of selected youth from three distinct verticals. The first group comprises participants from the newly announced Viksit Bharat Challenge. The second group features talented youth emerging from district and state-level youth festivals, where they will compete in diverse categories such as painting, science exhibitions, cultural performances, declamation contests etc. The third group will include notable path breakers and youth icons from diverse domains, including entrepreneurship, sports, agriculture, and technology, among others.

In total, about 3,000 youth will be selected through these verticals for the national event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 11-12 January 2025.