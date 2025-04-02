Mandaviya inaugurates National Round of Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Festival

Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday inaugurated the National Round of the two-day Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Festival 2025 in New Delhi.

The journey to this grand event began when the District Youth Parliament was organised from 16-27 March.

The winners of the District Youth Parliament-2025 participated in the State Youth Parliament from 23-31 March, which was organised in many state Legislative Assemblies. A total of 105 State-level winners from across the country earned their place at the national stage.

Dr. Mandaviya, in his inaugural speech, highlighted that this year’s Youth Parliament has been integrated with the vision of Viksit Bharat. He emphasised the enthusiasm of the youth, noting that over 75,000 young individuals submitted one-minute videos to be part of this initiative. After rigorous selection at the district and state levels, the participants are finally gathered in the prestigious Parliament, a place where leaders and policymakers have shaped India’s present, he added.

He encouraged young participants to adopt a ‘Nation First’ mindset, regardless of their profession. He spoke about the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament as a platform that nurtures future leaders, allowing young individuals to engage in meaningful discussions. He emphasized that democracy thrives not on arguments but on winning the hearts of citizens through constructive conversations.

The minister praised India’s diversity, stating that despite its differences, the Parliament stands as a symbol of unity. Expressing hope for the future, he wished that many of the youth present today would return to Parliament as Members of Parliament or Ministers. He also underscored the strength of democracy, which provides equal opportunities to all, noting that in India, even a person from a humble background can become the Prime Minister.

Dr. Mandaviya advised young people to focus on taking a pledge towards Viksit Bharat and moving forward without worrying about the results. He encouraged the participants to remain open to learning, stating that these two days would be highly enriching for those willing to receive knowledge and experience.