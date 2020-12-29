The uncertainty about the announcement of Rajinikanth’s new political party on 31st December as earlier decided refused to die down even after the actor was discharged from Hyderabad hospital and returned to Chennai on Monday.

Though sources close to Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), the fan club, insists that the official launch will be realised on New Year’s Eve, the uncertainty over the actor’s presence on the occasion continues as he has been advised a week’s rest and “minimal physical activity” after being discharged from the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on 25 December following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure and exhaustion, while he was on the shoot site of his upcoming movie Annatthe.

A press release by the hospital said that his blood pressure had stabilised and that Rajinikanth was feeling much better. The actor has been advised complete bed rest for a week, with regular monitoring of blood pressure levels and minimal physical activity to avoid stress, “in view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age”.

He was also counselled by the doctors to avoid any activity that increases his risk of contracting Covid- 19 infection.

The RMM sources are of the opinion that though they know that the absence of Rajini in the function or possibility of postponing the function would be a set back for the actor, they feel that the party could be launched without his presence. Sources close to Rajnikanth hope that since the announcement is to be made on social media, it will be on schedule.

Rajnikanth took to Twitter on 3 December to confirm that he will enter politics and also that his yet-to-be-launched party will contest in the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections. His announcement at the time came three years after he first announced his political entry on 31 December , 2017.

