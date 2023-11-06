Don’t play politics on stubble burning, AQI: Haryana Minister Vij to AAP

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blaming Haryana for the pollution crisis in Delhi, the state’s Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that burning of stubble and increase in air quality index (AQI) is a very serious problem but politics should not be done on this issue.

Speaking to reporters, Vij said that everyone should solve this problem together and every problem has a solution.He said facts and figures are speaking loud and clear regarding how much stubble is burning in Haryana as compared to Punjab.

“NASA satellites are also giving a true story. But the Aam Aadmi Party party leader (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) does not believe in any statistics, he does not believe in any institution, he does not believe in any Constitution, whatever he himself says is right, everything else is wrong,” the minister said.

He said Kejriwal did not have a government in Punjab, then he used to blame Punjab for the pollution in the national capital. “Since he has a government in Punjab, now Delhi and Punjab together blame Haryana for it,” Vij added.

The Minister said that AAP leaders should also provide an answer as to why the pollution level in Delhi is higher than in Haryana.