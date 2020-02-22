The centre is contemplating to introduce the Domicile Act in the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir to protect the culture and lands of the people.

Jitendra Singh, minister of state in the PMO, said here on Saturday that the Domicile Act would be soon introduced in the UT.

He said that central laws have already been introduced here for speedy development of the area.

It is worth mentioning that the Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated on 5 August last year. These provisions barred people from other states from buying landed property or get government employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Demand for introducing some safeguards for people of J&K was made after the state was reduced to the status of UT.

The centre had rejected the demand for applying the Article 371 in J&K.

Residents of the Ladakh UT are demanding that they are included in the Sixth Schedule to grant tribal status to them and also protect their lands and jobs.