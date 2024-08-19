Doctor rapes nurse; woman gang-raped in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed 2 similar incidents like the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital.

The first incident was reported from Thakurdwara area of Moradabad district where a nurse was raped by a doctor in private nursing home after taking her hostage on Saturday night.

In another incident, a married woman was brutally gang raped in Sarayammarej village in Prayagraj district on Sunday night. The accused also inserted an iron rod into her private part.

Advertisement

A report from Prayagraj quoting police sources said 3 people brutally gangraped a woman in Sarayammarej police station area.

Police officers said that the incident is said to have happened around 1 o’clock in the night. When people saw it in the morning, the first person to reach was dial 112 police. After some time, the police station force also arrived and then he was taken to Community Health Center Pratappur Hospital in a government ambulance.

After being referred from there, she was brought to SRN Hospital from where she was sent to Dufferin Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said these days the woman was living in her maternal home in Saraiammarej and her marriage took place in Uttaraon.

During preliminary interrogation, she has accused his brother-in-law and two other unknown people of carrying out the crime. DCP Ganganagar Abhishek Bharti said that the accused brother-in-law has been taken into custody. Also, on the basis of the allegations, a case is being registered under other sections including gang rape and investigation is being done.

Further action will be taken on the basis of medical report.

Another report from Moradabad said, on Saturday night, a doctor took a nurse hostage and raped her in a private hospital in Thakurdwara. The nurse reached home on Sunday morning and informed the family about the incident. On the complaint of the nurse’s father, the police registered a report against Doctor, a woman Nurse and a Ward Boy.

The police have arrested all three accused including the doctor. Everyone has been interrogated.

SSP Moradabad Satial Antil said ,” The Thakurdwara incident is sensitive. Immediate action was taken on the complaint of the victim. All three accused are in police custody. Strict action will be taken against the accused.”

It has been reported that the nursing home has been sealed by the authorities.