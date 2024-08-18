Doctor commits suicide in South Delhi

A doctor working at AIIMS here died by suicide, police said on Sunday. It added that a suicide note was also found.

The police further added that the deceased doctor was identified as 34-year-old Raj Ghoniya, a permanent resident of Rajkot, Gujarat.

According to police officials, at around 2 pm, a PCR call was received at Police Station Hauz Khas regarding the suicide of a doctor in Gautam Nagar area of South Delhi.

Advertisement

A team was rushed to the spot following the call and he was taken to AIIMS where he was declared dead.

The deceased doctor was posted at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Enclave as a senior neurosurgeon.

The police also recovered a suicide note from the address in which the deceased had written that ”it is his own will and he blamed no one.”

Furthermore, some used vials of medicines and syringes were also found at the place.

According to Delhi Police in the initial enquiry, it was found that the reason for the suicide could be a family dispute.

The police have registered a case in the matter and an investigation has been initiated.