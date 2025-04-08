Teenager stabbed to death in Gokulpuri over friendship with sister of accused

In a grisly incident, a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Gokulpuri area on Monday night by two assailants, who were arrested later, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to police officials, at around 09:14 pm, a stabbing incident was reported at the Gokul Puri Police Station, wherein the caller stated that the victim was lying in a pool of blood in Sanjay Colony.

Advertisement

Soon after the complaint was registered, the SHO, along with other staff, reached the scene of the crime, an official said.

Advertisement

Upon reaching the spot, the victim was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the attending doctors, police said.

During the probe conducted by the police team, the deceased, identified as Himanshu, 19, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Gokul Puri, was stabbed by two assailants who were identified as Shahrukh, 19, and Sahil Khan, 22, both residents of the same locality as the deceased.

After conducting further investigation into the case, the police team got their hands on both the suspects.

After sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that the deceased was friends with the sister of the one of the accused. Hence, the two were not happy about this, which led them to take the extreme step of eliminating the victim.

According to information, it is alleged that one of the accused, Shahrukh, along with his friends, killed Himanshu late at night on Monday, police added.

The police said that the deceased, though a minor, had criminal cases registered against him. A case of attempted murder was registered against Himanshu in the Gokulpuri police station as well.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the BNS, and an investigation into the matter is underway, an official stated.