Two women caught with fake currency notes at Sarojini Nagar Market

Two women were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency in South Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market, authorities said on Sunday.

The accused, Rani Jha, 22, from Faridabad, Haryana, and Akaansha Desai, a 29-year-old resident of Andaman & Nicobar Island, were arrested. The arrest led to the confiscation of a total of 33 fake currency notes from their possession, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary said a team was present in Sarojini Nagar Market to keep an eye on the pickpockets. While patrolling, they received an input through local sources that two girls have been circulating fake currency notes in the area for shopping.

Acting upon the tipoff, the team immediately laid a trap and got hold of the two suspected girls and apprehended them, Choudhary further said.

During questioning, the accused revealed their names and addresses.

A case has been filed against the two under the relevant sections of BNS, and will be produced before the court.

Further investigation on this case is underway, the DCP stated.