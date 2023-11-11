Diwali bonanza: Punjab CM gives nod to recruitment of 1450 cops

Ahead of Diwali festival, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday gave the nod to start the recruitment process to induct 1450 more cops in the state.

Giving details, the CM said the youth will act as a catalyst for realising the dream of Rangla Punjab for which doors of government recruitment are being opened for them.

He said out of these 1450 Police personnel 50 will be recruited on post of inspector, 150 Sub Inspectors, 500 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and 750 Head Constables.

Mann said the motive is to make youth an equal partner in the socio-economic growth of the state. He said the state government has so far handed over government jobs to 37683 youth in Punjab.

The CM said it is a record as the government has completed these recruitment drives merely in 18 months whereas the successive state governments ignored this during their entire tenure.

Advertisement Mann said the drive will be continued in coming days too and more youth will be inducted in the family of state government.

The CM said the recruitment of 1450 cops in police will further streamline the functioning of the force at the district level.

He said that this path breaking initiative will help in deftly tackling the anti-social elements besides maintaining law and order in the state.

Mann said the state government is committed to modernise the Punjab Police by recruiting the manpower and upgrading the infrastructure on scientific lines.