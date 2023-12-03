Disappointing: Kharge on party’s performance in Chhattisgarh, MP, Raj

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed his party’s performance in the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as disappointing but asserted that the party would overcome the setbacks.

In his first reaction to the results of the Assembly elections on Sunday, he said the party would prepare itself for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as part of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), to take on the BJP. “We will overcome the temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties,” he wrote on X.

INDIA is an umbrella of the Opposition which was formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Thanking all those who voted for the party in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress chief said, “Our performance in these three states has no doubt been disappointing, but with a determination we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states.”

Referring to the party’s massive win in Telangana, the Congress president said, “I thanks to the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them.’’

With a spirited campaign in all these four states, Kharge noted that the Congress was acknowledged and the efforts of the party workers appreciated.

Meanwhile, according to the Election Commission (EC) trends, the BJP appeared set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh and dislodge the ruling Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the grand old party seemed to oust the K Chandrashekher-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime in Telangana as the counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in these four states progress this afternoon.

The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the Congress in Telangana as shown by the trends of the poll panel.