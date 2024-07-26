Kerala BJP chief invites LDF, UDF for open debate on Union Budget

Kerala BJP President K Surendran said on Friday that the ruling CPI-M-led LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF are spreading lies about the Union budget, 2024-25.

Addressing a press conference in Kozhikode, Surendran said the Opposition UDF in the state is supporting the LDF Government’s narrative against the Central government regarding the budget.

Stating that the Opposition is caught in the Pinarayi Vijayan Government’s anti-Centre campaign, Surendran alleged that it is giving fodder to the LDF Government. He said the Opposition has become the “B team” of the ruling front

The Kerala BJP chief said the allegation of the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF that the Centre has not allocated funds to Kerala in the budget is false while Rs 3000 crore have been allocated to the state under various schemes and Rs 3011 crore for railway development in the state.

The Centre, he said has also allotted funds for the Cochin shipyard, Sree Chithra Institute of Medical Sciences, rubber board and other institutions in Kerala. Still, childish accusations are being levelled against the Centre.

The BJP leader said the railway development in Kozhikode on which Congress MP MK Raghavan is putting up flux boards is being done with the funds allotted by the Modi government.

Alleging that the Opposition leader VD Satheesan has “clay on his head”, Surendran invited the leaders of both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF for an open debate on the Union budget 2024-25. He accused the LDF and UDF are competing with each other to raise false accusations against the Centre.