CM Yogi concludes review of Lok Sabha election results with UP public representatives

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has concluded an extensive review with public representatives from all 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh focusing on the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Over the past 20 days, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from each division presented the issues and expectations of their constituencies to the Chief Minister, officials here on Friday said.

After carefully listening to their concerns, Yogi instructed officials to develop a new strategy for regional development for each region. The division-wise review meetings began on July 7 with the Devipatan and Ayodhya divisions and were completed with the Lucknow division on Friday.

Advertisement

During the division-wise meetings, representatives openly shared their concerns and suggestions. After listening to these discussions, CM Yogi provided the mantra of victory for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections. He emphasized the need to focus on communication, active engagement, and social media.

He instructed the public representatives to ensure that development activities in their areas are communicated to the public and to maintain constant contact with beneficiaries of various schemes. He also advised them to vocally oppose the spread of rumours and attempts to disrupt social harmony by the opposition on social media. He urged them to expose opposition lies and share the truth with the public with the utilization of social media.

The chief minister directed all public representatives to engage with youth and women’s organizations in their areas. He emphasized that they should inform youth about the impartial provision of government jobs without any bribes or discrimination based on caste, religion, or creed. Public representatives should connect with those who have secured jobs without bias or bribery and maintain ongoing communication with local athletes.

Additionally, the chiefminister advised them to start preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections now. He suggested analysing the voting patterns from the recent Lok Sabha elections in their areas and using that analysis to plan their strategies. He also directed them to file written complaints if any official shows reluctance in implementing government welfare schemes, assuring that appropriate action will be taken.