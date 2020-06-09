Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday targeted BJP and Congress for ‘playing dirty politics’ on the India-China standoff as well as Nepal border issue.

“Along with China, the border dispute with other neighbouring country Nepal is now taking a very serious turn. In such a situation, all political parties should rise above politics and think in the interest of the country. The central government should also take everyone into confidence on the issue,” she said in a tweet.

“It is a matter of great concern that even when the people of the country are reeling under the impact of coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, the BJP and the Congress are engaged in dirty politics and now they are accusing each other over the border dispute with China, which does not augur well in the interest of the nation,” she added in another tweet.

2. चीन के साथ ही दूसरे पड़ोसी देश नेपाल के साथ भी सीमा विवाद अब काफी गंभीर रूप धारण करता जा रहा है। ऐसे में देश की सभी राजीतिक पार्टियों को दलगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर देशहित में ही सोचना चाहिए। साथ ही, ऐसे मामलों में यदि केन्द्र सरकार सबको विश्वास में लेकर चले तो यह बेहतर होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 9, 2020

A political battle has erupted since last few days over the border crisis. The Congress and the BJP are engaged in a war of words over the China-India border issue in Ladakh with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi constantly attacking the Narendra Modi government. In return, he is being targeted by the BJP leaders.