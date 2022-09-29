Digivijaya Singh joins race for Congress president, says will file nomination tomorrow

On Thursday, Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh joined the race for the post of Congress President. Digvijaya Singh arrived at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi today morning to collect his nomination papers.

Singh told the media outside his residence that “Today I have come here to collect the nomination form and will possibly file it tomorrow.”

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh met Rahul Gandhi in Kerala at the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and arrived in the national capital last evening to collect the nomination form.

Till now, only Shashi Tharoor has declared his candidature for the post.

The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17.

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is a longstanding loyalist of the Gandhi family, much like Ashok Gehlot.

Till the open rebellion by his loyalists over the Chief Minister’s post upset the Gandhis and other key leaders in Delhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was the preferred choice in the race.