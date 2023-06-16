Dharmendra Pradhan exhorts students to be wealth creators

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan exhorted the students not to remain in their comfort zone, but become wealth creators and contribute to the economic development of the country.

The minister was addressing the 6th convocation of the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu on Friday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Dr Jitendra Singh, Union minister were also present on the occasion.

Pradhan said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the progressive education system and the future-oriented IT reforms are paving the strong way for a better future for the younger generation.

“India is emerging as a new knowledge economy on the world horizon and it is growing at an exponential pace. Transformational work in every sector is driving the nation on the path to become a powerhouse,” he said.

“Building a dream in someone’s heart is bigger than building any physical structure in this world. It is the best time for young minds to turn their ideas into reality and create a better future deeply rooted in our glorious past,” he observed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor advised the students to be creative, focus on self-learning and remain rooted in the ancient values. Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools will help new ideas, curiosity and creativity to provide new momentum to nation building.

“Excellent collaboration of modern technology tools and human leadership will contribute to the nation building,” he said.

“Curiosity, knowledge and action are the three elements that create our destiny. The evolution of India’s knowledge society is based on the foundation of these three elements which have been guiding inclusive development and empowering the society,” he observed.

These three elements will also lead your way in adding value to existing opportunities, develop new tools and make transformational, economic and social impact in the society, the Lt Governor told the students.

Today, future-oriented inventions and AI’s potential are making India’s tech ecosystem stronger and broader. Business leaders with new business models and latest available digital tools will redefine socio-economic development in the future, he added.

The Lt Governor also lauded the efforts of IIM Jammu as a mentoring institution and making immense contribution to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the passing out students are privileged to be the graduates and post graduates in the era under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji which is the best time for the youth.

You are among the earliest beneficiaries of NEP 2020 and will be the celebrators of century India in 2047, which comes with both challenges and responsibilities. Now, it depends on you how to tackle the challenges and discharge your responsibilities, said the Union MoS.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIM Jammu and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) was also signed on the occasion.

Dr. Milind Pralhad Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu; Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu; Vice Chancellor of various universities, faculty members, and students were present.