Dhami govt up for another test as state readies for municipal polls

The Uttarakhand government is in for another big test as the state election commission announced urban local bodies’ elections and clamped election code of conduct on Monday immediately after state urban development department published final reservation plan, clearing more than 5000 objection raised by the people and political class.

As announced by the state election commissioner Sushil Kumar municipal elections in Uttarakhand will be held on January 23 while counting of votes will be done on January 25. According to Sushil Kumar around 84 lakh urban voters will elect their representatives in 11 municipal corporations, 43 of the 45 municipal councils and 46 of the 48 municipal panchayats in the state on January 23.

Advertisement

Kumar’s announcement of the municipal polls has thrown a big challange to the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to prove the performance of his 33 months old government. Although BJP leaders have claimed that party will win all 11 Municipal corporations opposition Congress stated that urban local bodies polls results will be a big surprise for the ruling party.

Advertisement

“BJP will win all Municipal Corporations in Urban local bodies election 2024-25. We have a strong organisational set up compared to the Congress. Recent victory in Kedarnath assembly by election result was a pointers to this. Besides Municipal Corporations more than two third of Municipal councils and Municipal Panchayats will also be ours this time. Now BJP has become and obvious choice for Uttarakhand voters” said BJP’s senior spokesperson and state media in charge Manvir Singh Chauhan.

Congress on the other hand said that it will win most of the all three types of municipal bodies in the upcoming elections as Pushkar Singh Dhami government is facing heavy anti incumbency. Congress leaders claimed that BJP’s Kedarnath assembly bypoll victory was won by the state government not the state organisation. Party leaders alleged state machinary worked for the ruling party nominee in Kedarnath by election.

State Congress senior spokesperson Garima Dasauni said “Prior to Kedarnath by-election BJP must remember that it had to face drubbings in Badrinath and Manglaur assembly by-elections. People in Uttarakhand are now feeling cheated by Dhami government as they have not seen any development works on the ground in 33 months of Dhami government. Apart from this corruption in Uttarakhand’s BJP regime is now being talked about at even nook and corner of the state. This municipal polls will show the BJP its real place.”