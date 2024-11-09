Demonising Constitutional institutions fast becoming a pastime: VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said demonising Constitutional institutions is fast becoming a pastime and added that this does no good to the nation.

Addressing the 4th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi, he said, “I must advert to some areas that dot our discourse and need response. What we see around, sermonising to all and demonising our Constitutional institutions is fast becoming a pastime even with those who constitutionally matter in the political arena.”

Stating that this does no good to the nation, he said it is a recipe for chaos and impeding the growth of the country. Emphasising the need for change, he said, “Time to bid adieu to this and also I say with utmost restraint: time for our elites to be elites. To them I appeal—to be a worthy elite you have to be spurred by fervour of nationalism.”

Reflecting on India’s historical and democratic strength, Mr Dhankhar said Bharat, the oldest, largest, and functional democracy, needs also to be the world’s most powerful.

“It can’t be our dream. It has to be a dream retrieved, a position retrieved. A powerful Bharat will be an assurance for global harmony, peace, and happiness. Because we nurture our thought over centuries. We practice it. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One earth, one family, one future,” he said.

He called for an unwavering commitment to nationalism.

“This calls for an unflinching commitment to nationalism in its fullness. National interest has to have precedence over partisan or otherwise interests,” he said.

The VP highlighted the necessity of economic nationalism, emphasising that “economic nationalism has to be a dominant concern for business. Howsoever justifiable, howsoever big in volume or fiscal quantum, there is no excuse for compromising economic nationalism. This denudes our commitment to the principle of keeping the nation first.” He, however, cautioned against superficial efforts.

“A word of caution: in the name of commitment for research, let us not have something that is just surface scratching. It must be real, authentic research. We must be deeply critical that people who get aid and assistance for research and innovation must actually equip themselves admirably by performance in that domain,” Dhankhar added.

He also spoke on the crucial role of alumni in strengthening the educational ecosystem, urging active participation and contributions to alumni associations.

“Alumni of an institution are in several ways its lifeline. They are ambassadors of the institution. It is an acknowledged method globally and nationally that the best way to pay back to your institution is to be an active member of the alumni association. I strongly urge to have an alumni fund making annual contributions is all important,” the VP said.

He urged the youth to pursue success with well-being, face challenges as growth opportunities, and serve a higher purpose.