Dhankhar plans to resume presiding over RS from March 17: Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is planning to resume presiding over the Rajya Sabha from March 17.

Ramesh made the statement after he called on Dhankhar, who is also the Chairman of the Upper House, days after his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Apprising about his meeting with Dhankhar, the Congress general secretary in charge of Communications wrote in a post on X, “Called on the Vice President at his residence today. Glad that he has recovered speedily and is planning to resume presiding over the Rajya Sabha from Monday, March 17.”

In his post, Ramesh also shared a photograph in which he is seen giving a bouquet to the Vice-President.

Dhankhar was discharged from AIIMS on March 12. The 73-year-old was admitted to the premier institute on March 9 after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. Doctors at AIIMS had advised him to take adequate rest for the next few days.

Dhankhar assumed office as the 14th Vice-President of India on August 11, 2022.