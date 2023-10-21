Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in ‘moderate’ category with AQI of 173

The air quality in the national capital on Saturday morning was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 173.

However, several parts of Delhi recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Anand Vihar was recorded at 239. New Moti Bagh in South Delhi almost breached the very poor category (301-400), with AQI at 293. Meanwhile, ITO recorded an AQI of 199.

The air quality in the national capital on Friday morning was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 149. The overall AQI has increased from 83 on Wednesday to 117 on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe.

Each of these categories is decided based on the ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints). According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 450 “severe”.