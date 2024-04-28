Critical Minerals Summit in Delhi from Monday

The Ministry of Mines will hold a Critical Minerals Summit from April 29 to April 30 at the India Habitat Centre in Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, the ministry said in a press note on Sunday.

The theme of the event would be “Critical Minerals Summit: Enhancing Beneficiation and Processing Capabilities”. The ministry described it as a pivotal event designed to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and drive innovation in the field of critical mineral beneficiation and processing.

It is set against the backdrop of India’s rapid economic growth and ambitious clean energy targets, which underscore the urgent need for securing a domestic supply of Critical Raw Materials (CRMs) essential for key technologies, including renewable energy systems and electric vehicles, it said.

Key features of the summit include technical sessions on eight key minerals: Glauconite (Potash), Lithium – Rare Earth Elements (Laterite), Chromium, Platinum Group, Graphite, Tungsten associated with Graphite, Rare Earth (RE), and Vanadium associated with Graphite.

These sessions will provide valuable opportunities for business-to-business collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Further, the ministry said that the goal of the Critical Minerals Summit is to equip government and industry stakeholders with the knowledge, connections, and tools necessary to accelerate the domestic production of CRMs, supporting India’s economic growth and sustainability objectives.

At the summit, a diverse array of Indian and international stakeholders, including industry leaders, startups, government officials, scientists, academics, and policy experts will be present.

Participants will engage in active dialogue and interactive workshops focused on critical issues such as mineral auction progress, policy incentives for CRM ecosystem development, and the advancement of commercially viable and environmentally sustainable solutions.

The Ministry of Mines is organising the Summit in collaboration with the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (Shakti), the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), and the Indian Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD).