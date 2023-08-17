Delhi University Completely Ragging Free: VC Yogesh Singh

Commencing on Wednesday, Delhi University 2023-24 session marks the return of the academic calendar to its regular schedule following a three-year disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

On Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced that Delhi University is now entirely free of ragging. He gave this assurance while welcoming the new batch of undergraduate students to the university. The 2023-24 session of the university started on Wednesday, getting back on track after a three-year disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

What does the VC say?

Mr. Singh conveyed his best wishes to the new undergraduate students and encouraged them to visit their respective college campuses without any concerns, according to the university.

Advertisement

He mentioned that students find it really nice to join the colleges they’ve chosen.

The vice-chancellor shared that 64,288 students confirmed their admission by August 15, after the second round of the Common Seat Allocation System.

In the first and second rounds combined, seats were given to 1,05,426 (around 1.05 lakh) students. He assured the new students that the university is completely against ragging. Mr. Singh urged senior students to treat their junior peers with respect, similar to younger siblings, to prevent any negative incidents. Mr. Singh also highlighted that more than half of the students admitted to all university-affiliated colleges are women, which he described as a “nice thing.”

He mentioned that 53% of the students who joined Delhi University colleges are women, while 47% are men.

On Wednesday, colleges organized orientation sessions for the new students.

During the orientation event at Miranda House, the fresh students gained a detailed understanding of the curriculum, research opportunities, extracurricular activities, and the various support services provided.

This in-depth orientation program will last for a week, during which students will get to learn yoga, self-defense techniques, and a cleanliness campaign.

Miranda House Principal Prof (Dr) Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, “We firmly believe that establishing a strong foundation and a sense of belonging are pivotal for embarking on a fruitful academic journey.” She emphasised the essence of embodying the values of dignity, equity and compassion, calling those fundamental to being a part of the Miranda House community.