Delhi Theatre Festival 2023: An All-Star Celebration of Live Theatre

The fourth installment of the Delhi Theatre Festival is poised to unfold, featuring powerful performances by some of the nation’s most prominent theatre artists. From Naseeruddin Shah’s captivating immersion into the world of ‘Ismat Chugtai’, to Piyush Mishra’s homage to Mirza Ghalib in his act ‘Ballimaaraan’, this festival promises a rich tapestry of theatrical experiences.

Scheduled from August 4th to 6th, the festival will showcase a total of 11 shows across four distinguished venues: SiriFort Auditorium, Kamani Auditorium, OP Jindal Auditorium in Delhi, and Orana Conventions in Gurugram. The event will see the participation of several other eminent theatre artists, including Pankaj Kapur, Shabana Azmi, Lillete Dubey, Shekhar Suman, Vinay Pathak, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Kanwaljit Singh.

Naseeruddin Shah conveyed his profound appreciation and immense happiness at being a part of all four seasons of the festival thus far. He shared that Delhi holds a special place in his heart as it marked the beginning of his acting journey.

The festival is poised to be an extraordinary extravaganza, showcasing the pinnacle of performing arts and enthralling audiences with unrivaled theatrical brilliance and awe-inspiring talent. The festival’s objective is to captivate individuals with a deep appreciation for live theatre and its profound transformative power.

Pankaj Kapur expressed his delight regarding the existence of such festivals. He believes that they will enrich the cultural experience for the Delhi audience while also providing greater opportunities for performers to showcase their talents to the public.

The festival boasts a captivating lineup of plays, including ‘Ismat Apa Ke Naam’, ‘Dopehri’, ‘Vodka and No Tonic’, ‘Ballimaaraan’, ‘Ek Haan’, ‘Nothing Like Lear’, and ‘Kaifi Aur Main’.