Delhi school gets bomb threat email, turns out hoax

Delhi Public School in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram received a bomb threat in its email, which turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Thursday.

Sharing the details, police said that the school authorities received an email on Wednesday, however, they checked it on Thursday morning and subsequently informed the police.

A senior police official said that after receiving a call from the school authorities, the premises were thoroughly checked by the bomb squad around 8 a.m.

Advertisement

“Nothing suspicious was found in the school and later, the exam was conducted in the school smoothly,” said the official.

In May this year, a bomb threat email was received at a private school in

South Delhi’s Saket area, however nothing suspicious was found.

According to police, an email was received at Amrita School, Saket regarding a bomb threat.