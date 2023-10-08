Delhi Prisons get devices from US-based firm to detect hidden mobiles

With an aim to improve security inside the Tihar Jail and other prisons, the administration has purchased 10 nonlinear junctions from a US-based firm, which will be able to detect mobile phones or SIM cards from the prisoners lodged in the Jail.

According to the jail official, this device will be able to find mobile phones hidden up to two feet in the ground or concrete.

“In the year 2021, the Tihar Jail administration purchased 2 devices and they were tested. The results of the trial were good, after which ten devices have now been purchased from that firm and distributed in different jails,” a jail official said.

“In Tihar Jail, the administration has often conducted raids and recovered sharp objects and mobile phones from the prisoners and in the past also many such reports have come to light from Tihar Jail, when a prisoner sitting in the jail has made phone calls and extorted money from someone,” he added.

Notably, gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside Tihar Jail.

The CCTV footage provided by the Delhi Police shows the three killers pulling Tajpuriya out from his cell, and assaulting him. The killers could be seen stabbing and attacking him multiple times leaving him in a pool of blood.