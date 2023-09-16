Delhi Police’s dinner date with PM Modi on Sept. 18

Suman Nalwa, the Incharge of Zone 4 at Bharat Mandapam says, “No one recognised our hard work earlier”

Officers and Delhi Police personnel have all geared up to enjoy their dinner date with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18th for providing a flawless security arrangement during the G-20 summit.

Each police personnel who was on duty to provide security at the International Trade Promotion Organisation(ITPO) will be given a commendation disc and certificate for the professional execution of the G20Summit. The certificate will have a Delhi Police logo at the top and alongside would be embossed words that the commendation certificate has been given for the determination, hard work, commitment, and contribution to the overall objectives of the prestigious G-20 Summit arrangements.

There will also be a silver plated ‘Commendation Disc’. The silver plate will also have ‘Delhi Police’ engraved on it. Apart from the Delhi Police logo, at the end of the medal or commendation disc, a few words of praise shall be written as a token of appreciation.

Speaking to The Statesman, Suman Nalwa, who was the Zonal In-charge of Zone 4 at Bharat Mandapam said, “I have certainly looked after arrangements of VVIP programmes. Even earlier, I did a lot of hard work such as when the Olympic torch passed through India in 2004, if I recall correctly. But my hard work never got recognised. The best part about G20 is the recognition of our contribution.”

The G20, 2023 New Delhi Summit was the eighteenth meeting of the group of twenty countries. It was organised at the International Exhibition – Convention Centre, at Pragati Maidan in the capital on September 9-10. It is also called the International Trade Promotion Organisation(ITPO).

For six days, the Delhi Police was in action and manned the entire venue. It also ensured that the common man and their movement remained undisturbed, as far as possible.

The six-day security staff at the ITPO stayed at the Pragati Maidan without taking any leave. There were long duty hours and pressing circumstances specifically for the women police staff and officials.

“For six days people who were put on the job did not sleep but they did not complain either. Each one of them is happy for this recognition”, added Nalwa.