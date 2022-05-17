Delhi to Leh bus service flags off after 8 months as snow clears

After a long wait of eight months, the bus services in Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district to Leh in Ladakh resumed on Sunday. During the winters this service was paused on this route in Himachal Pradesh

Sub-Divisional Officer of Keylong, Priya Nagta, This morning flagged off the bus carrying 17 passengers, as this year, the snow has been cleared off one and a half months sooner than usual.

The bus service will facilitate the direct travellers from Delhi to Leh via Keylong, in two shifts from Keylong to Leh and Leh to Delhi.

It will leave from Keylong, every day at 5 AM to cover its 365 km to Leh, followed by travelling a distance of 1026Km from Leh to Delhi.

In 2021, the bus services were started on July 1. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has announced the fare price, for each passenger, from Keylong to Delhi as Rs 2,398 (Rs.658 from Keylong to Leh and Rs 1,740 from Leh to Delhi).

Keylong to Leh bus service has resumed to services after 8 months of winter break.