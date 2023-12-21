Delhi HC directs EC to act against Rahul Gandhi for calling PM Modi a ‘pickpocket’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India to act against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi “in accordance with the law” for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and businessman Gautam Adani ‘pickpockets’.

The high court observed that the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi during an election rally were not in good taste and gave the poll panel eight weeks to take action against him.

“Though the statements are not in good taste, yet as the ECI is acting in the matter the court will not like to keep the matter pending. The same is disposed of,” court said in the order.

During an election rally last month, Rahul Gandhi had said Modi, Amit Shah and Adani works like pickpockets and steal from people.

“The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance… Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetization, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money,” Gandhi had said.

The BJP moved the EC seeking action against the Congress leader for his remarks that were “made with a clear intent to harm PM Modi and Amit Shah’s reputation and mislead the public.”

Following the BJP’s complaint, the EC had issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi and asked him to appear before it on November 25.

“It is alleged that comparing a prime minister to a ‘jaibkatra’ (pickpocket) and using the word ‘panauti’ is unbecoming of a very senior leader of national political party. Further, the allegation of grant of waivers of ₹14,00,000 crore for the past nine years, is asserted by the BJP, as not borne out on facts,” the notice said.