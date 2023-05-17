Delhi govt sends proposal to replace Secretary (Services) to LG

The Delhi government on Wednesday evening sent a proposal to replace Secretary (Services) Ashish More to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace More.

“AK Singh will be the new services secretary in place of Ashish More. According to the SC order, the decision of the Delhi government is binding on the LG, a Delhi government official said.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi government had issued a show-cause notice to services department secretary Ashish More for not complying with its direction to replace him with a new officer.

Delhi’s Services Secretary Ashish More was removed from his post on Thursday hours after the Supreme Court ruled that control of ‘services’, or appointments and transfer of officials, vests in the Delhi government, not the lieutenant governor.