Delhi govt may halt building activity if the AQI stays above 400

With the national capital’s pollution levels on the rise, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai convened a review meeting with the relevant authorities on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Rai stated that any building within a one-kilometer radius of a hotspot could be directed to stop if Air Quality Index (AQI) levels at the hotspots stay above 400 for the next week.

According to Rai, Delhi’s AQI is approximately 350 because of the arrival of winter and the low wind speed.

Scientists report that both the temperature and the wind speed are dropping quickly. For Delhi, the next 15 to 20 days would be critical. Delhi has begun implementing GRAP-2 as per the directives provided by the CAQM.

“Despite that, the AQI at many places is rising significantly. To control it and to implement GRAP-2 rules more strictly, a joint meeting was held with the officials of all the concerned departments,” Rai said.

Along with increasing the amount of water sprayed and anti-smog guns used in hotspots and other high-polluting sites, the minister also instructed the concerned officials.

Additionally, he gave DTC the order to rent a private “Paryavaran Bus” as soon as possible.

“On the clogged lines, the DTC launched 128 shuttle bus services, while the Metro authorities raised the frequency by 40 trips. It has been requested that Delhi Metro raise the frequency even further.

Additionally, by November 10th, the DTC is to recruit 1,000 CNG “Paryavaran Buses.” The minister stated, “The people in charge of water sprinkling have been directed to combine dust suppressants and apply them elsewhere in addition to the hotspots.