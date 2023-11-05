Delhi: Fire tenders start spraying water in hot spots to curb pollution

As the air quality in Delhi is still in the ‘severe’ category, the Delhi Fire Services has joined hands with the Delhi Government to curb the rising pollution levels in the city. Fire tenders have started spraying water in the hotspot areas of Delhi.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said: “From this morning, we have started spraying water. We have identified 13 hotspots, and our main focus will be on them.”

“There are a lot of fire incidents during Diwali time. We are using the spare vehicles available with us. Right now 11 vehicles are on duty,” he said, adding that after Diwali, more buses would be allocated for this activity.

Advertisement

The air quality in the city remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, though with a marginal dip in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe.”