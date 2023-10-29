Delhi continues to breathe poor air; Jahangirpuri records AQI 400

The national capital on Sunday continued to reel under “very poor” air with the average AQI rising to 327, according to the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin.

The air quality in Jahangirpuri area almost touched “severe” category with its air quality index reading at 400, it said, adding that 24 areas in the city reeled under “very poor” air with AQI values clocking more than 300.

CPCB data is based on readings collected from 34 out of 40 air monitoring stations across the city.

Advertisement

Air quality under “severe” category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while “very poor” quality air can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, according to officials.

Nehru Nagar recorded 398 AQI, Mundka 392, Narela 377, New Moti Bagh 376 and Wazirpur 374.

Many people were seen wearing masks across the city.

The Delhi government-appointed anti-dust spray machines were used in many parts of the city.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited Kashmiri gate ISBT and inspected the buses coming from NCR states to Delhi, and spoke to their drivers. He said the level of pollution has increased across north India, adding that NCR states were running diesel buses, adding to pollution.

He urged the Centre and governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to ban diesel buses in NCR.

Rai added that beginning November 1, only buses running on CNG or BS 6-compliant diesel fuel will be permitted to enter Delhi.